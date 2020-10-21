ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ANKARA – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to separately accept letters of credentials from newly appointed Maltese, Spanish, and German ambassadors at presidential complex.

ANKARA – Following latest developments in Eastern Mediterranean.

ANKARA – Following latest developments in coronavirus outbreak in Turkey, worldwide.

BELGIUM

BRUSSELS – NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to hold news conference ahead of defence ministers’ meeting on Thursday.

US

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump to deliver remarks in state of North Carolina as part of his re-election campaign.

NEW YORK – Olivier De Schutter, UN special rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights, to hold news conference.

AZERBAIJAN

BAKU – Monitoring cease-fire process between Azerbaijan, Armenia to stop clashes in Upper Karabakh, regional developments.

LIBYA

TRIPOLI – Following clashes between Libyan army, militias of warlord Khalifa Haftar.

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA – Turkish Statistical Institute to release domestic tourism figures for second quarter of 2020.

SPECIAL REPORT

Iranians share harrowing stories of life under sanctions

By Syed Zafar Mehdi

TEHRAN (AA) – With Iran reeling under unprecedented sanctions, which have taken heavy toll on the lives of ordinary civilians, people are taking to social media to share their personal experiences.

SPECIAL REPORT

UN’s World Food Programme feeds hungry in Africa

By James Tasamba

KIGALI, Rwanda (AA) – In 2015, when Mousa Habumuremyi, a Burundi citizen, left his home to avoid civil war and took refuge in nearby Rwanda, all that grappling in his mind was to find means to arrange food for his family in the unknown territory.

SPECIAL REPORT

Life better but isolation from kin pricks at island, say Rohingya

By Md. Kamruzzaman

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AA) – Although Bangladesh is facing criticism from rights groups for shifting 300 Rohingya to a remote island in the Bay of Bengal, refugees say it is a better place than cramped camps back in Cox’s Bazar.