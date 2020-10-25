ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

MALATYA – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend meeting of his ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party in eastern Malatya province, mass opening ceremony.

ANKARA – Following latest developments in Eastern Mediterranean.

ANKARA – Following latest developments on novel coronavirus outbreak in Turkey, worldwide.

PAKISTAN

KARACHI – Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar to attend sledging ceremony for third Turkish corvette purchased by Pakistan as part of Turkey's national warship project MILGEM.

AZERBAIJAN

BAKU – Monitoring cease-fire between Azerbaijan, Armenia to stop clashes in Upper Karabakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) region and regional developments.

LIBYA

TRIPOLI – Following preliminary talks to find resolution to end hostilities between Libya's warring parties.

SPECIAL REPORT

Nuri Pakdil through his closest friends' eyes

By Dilan Pamuk

ANKARA (AA) – The people who Nuri Pakdil, also known as the "Poet of Jerusalem," spent most of his time with before his death in 2019 remember him dearly and shared their stories with him.