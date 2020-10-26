ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):
TURKEY
ANKARA – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend opening ceremony for week of Mawlid al-Nabi (birth of Prophet Muhammad) at Bestepe National Congress and Culture Center.
ANKARA – Erdogan also to welcome visiting Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus President Ersin Tatar with official ceremony and to attend joint news conference.
ANKARA – Following latest developments in Eastern Mediterranean.
ANKARA – Following latest developments on novel coronavirus outbreak in Turkey, worldwide.
KAZAKHSTAN
NUR SULTAN – Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar to meet his Kazakh counterpart Nurlan Yermekbayev and Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Beibut Atamkulov.
AZERBAIJAN
BAKU – Monitoring cease-fire between Azerbaijan, Armenia to stop clashes in Upper Karabakh region and regional developments.
US
WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump to hold election rally in Pennsylvania.
WASHINGTON – NASA plans to announce “exciting new discovery” about Moon.
WASHINGTON – Senate expected to vote to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court.
RUSSIA
MOSCOW – Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin to meet with heads of parliament's factions.
GREECE
ATHENS – Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to have talks with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.
LIBYA
TRIPOLI – Following preliminary talks to find solution to end hostilities between Libya’s warring parties.
THE ECONOMY
ANKARA – Turkish Statistical Institute to release sectoral confidence index for October.
ANKARA – Turkey’s Central Bank to reveal capacity utilization rate in manufacturing sector for October.
SPECIAL REPORT
Was Africa ready for COVID-19 consequences?
ANKARA (AA) – While struggling with climate change, armed conflicts, and poverty, African nations face a new version of a contagious virus with no vaccine to protect citizens or proper health care systems.
SPECIAL REPORT
Money, momentum in race to White House finish line
By Andy Roesgen
MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (AA) – In 2016, with Donald Trump behind in the polls to Hillary Clinton, respected Republican pollster Frank Luntz called the Trump campaign a "joke," noting that some states did not even have a Trump headquarters.