ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ANKARA – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend opening ceremony for week of Mawlid al-Nabi (birth of Prophet Muhammad) at Bestepe National Congress and Culture Center.

ANKARA – Erdogan also to welcome visiting Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus President Ersin Tatar with official ceremony and to attend joint news conference.

ANKARA – Following latest developments in Eastern Mediterranean.

ANKARA – Following latest developments on novel coronavirus outbreak in Turkey, worldwide.

KAZAKHSTAN

NUR SULTAN – Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar to meet his Kazakh counterpart Nurlan Yermekbayev and Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Beibut Atamkulov.

AZERBAIJAN

BAKU – Monitoring cease-fire between Azerbaijan, Armenia to stop clashes in Upper Karabakh region and regional developments.

US

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump to hold election rally in Pennsylvania.

WASHINGTON – NASA plans to announce “exciting new discovery” about Moon.

WASHINGTON – Senate expected to vote to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court.

RUSSIA

MOSCOW – Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin to meet with heads of parliament's factions.

GREECE

ATHENS – Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to have talks with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

LIBYA

TRIPOLI – Following preliminary talks to find solution to end hostilities between Libya’s warring parties.

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA – Turkish Statistical Institute to release sectoral confidence index for October.

ANKARA – Turkey’s Central Bank to reveal capacity utilization rate in manufacturing sector for October.

SPECIAL REPORT

Was Africa ready for COVID-19 consequences?

ANKARA (AA) – While struggling with climate change, armed conflicts, and poverty, African nations face a new version of a contagious virus with no vaccine to protect citizens or proper health care systems.

SPECIAL REPORT

Money, momentum in race to White House finish line

By Andy Roesgen

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (AA) – In 2016, with Donald Trump behind in the polls to Hillary Clinton, respected Republican pollster Frank Luntz called the Trump campaign a "joke," noting that some states did not even have a Trump headquarters.