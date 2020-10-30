ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ISTANBUL – Turkish President Erdogan to attend Aziz Sancar Science, Service and Incentive Awards at Conrad Istanbul Bosphorus Hotel.



ISTANBUL – Health Minister Koca to deliver opening speech of Turkic Council's Health Scientific Board Meeting.



ANKARA – Following latest developments in Eastern Mediterranean.



ANKARA – Following latest developments on novel coronavirus outbreak in Turkey, worldwide.

AZERBAIJAN

BAKU – Following clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia in Nagorno-Karabakh region and Armenia's attacks on civilian settlements.

LIBYA

TRIPOLI – Following preliminary talks to find solution to end hostilities between Libya's warring parties.

US

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump to hold election rallies in states of Wisconsin, Michigan, and Minnesota.

NEW YORK – Russia's UN envoy Vassily Nebenzia, who holds Security Council's presidency in October, to hold press briefing.

GREECE

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to announce new action plan to control spread of COVID-19 .

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA – Turkish Statistical Institute to release foreign trade statistics for September and Tourism statistics for third quarter of 2020.

ANKARA – Culture and Tourism Ministry to reveal number of arriving and departing foreigners and citizens for September.

LUXEMBOURG – European Statistical Office to release September unemployment figures.

SPORTS

ATHENS – Turkish basketball powerhouse Anadolu Efes to visit Greek team Olympiakos in Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Round 6.

SPECIAL REPORT



Massive building activity drains ecology in Zimbabwe

By Jeffrey Moyo

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AA) – An unprecedented rush of clearing lands from trees to erect concrete jungles is leading to scarcity of water and frequent droughts in landlocked Zimbabwe.

SPECIAL REPORT

Turkey's Navtex alerts reflect its determined stance

By Seda Sevencan

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's recent announcements at frequent intervals of a Navtex for seismic research activities in the Eastern Mediterranean are a sign of its resoluteness, according to an expert.

SPECIAL REPORT

Chronic diseases less common among vegans: doctor

By Dilara Hamit

ANKARA (AA) – A vegan diet is surely the healthier diet, and scientific studies show that diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, rheumatism and allergies, also considered chronic diseases, are seen much less in vegans, said a cardiology and internal medicine doctor.

SPECIAL REPORT

Will there be a mail-in ballot mess on election night?

By Andy Roesgen

WISCONSIN (AA) – If you listen to Donald Trump, mail-in ballots will be the biggest disaster in US election night history.