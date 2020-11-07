ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency's English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

KAHRAMANMARAS – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend 7th regular provincial congress of ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party and to inaugurate tunnels on Kahramanmaras-Goksun highway.

ANKARA – Following latest developments in Eastern Mediterranean.

ANKARA – Following latest developments in coronavirus outbreak in Turkey, worldwide.

US

WASHINGTON – Monitoring ballot counting, legal developments, and outcome of US presidential election.

AZERBAIJAN

BAKU – Following clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia in Nagorno-Karabakh region and Armenia's attacks on civilian settlements.

SPECIAL REPORT

Rwanda reviving green cover to combat climate change

James Tasamba

KIGALI, Rwanda (AA) – Two decades ago, coinciding civil wars and genocide, the landlocked tiny East African country Rwanda also witnessed large scale destruction of its forest cover and ecosystem.

'Turkey, Zambia share similar values': Envoy

By Felix Tih

ANKARA (AA) – Zambia and Turkey have similar values as they both promote peace and security even when provoked, said Joseph Chilengi, Zambia's ambassador in Ankara.

In pursuit of Al-Jazari's ancient robots, inventions

By Ali Murat Alhas

ANKARA (AA) – A Turkish professor dedicated himself to finding remnants of great inventions of Ismail Al-Jazari, man of wisdom who inspired today's cybernetic and robotic sciences with his centuries-old inventions and even influenced modern systems of steam engine and automatic controls to some extent.