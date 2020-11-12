ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

SPECIAL REPORT

Erdogan's speech gives green light to foreign investors

By Tuba Sahin and Gokhan Ergocun

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey has sent positive messages to foreign investors and signaled a shift toward a more balanced economy through some significant changes.

SPECIAL REPORT



Tanzania draws up plans to quell malnutrition



By Kizito Makoye

DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania (AA) – At the age of 2, Lucy looked feeble, pale, and malnourished, with protruded ribs and a bloated belly. Her mother Lydia is a widow, living with her three other children in a mud-walled shack at the Lunyanywi village of Tanzania’s southern highlands.



SPECIAL REPORT

African wish list for US President-elect Joe Biden



By Andrew Wasike

NAIROBI, Kenya (AA) – As US President-elect Joe Biden, 77, prepares to take over the White House in January, leaders and experts in Africa expect him to return to multilateralism, repair relations, and restore aid to UN-led programs that feed a large swath of the population in the continent.