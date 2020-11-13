ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency's English Desk plans to cover on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

TEKIRDAG – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to separately attend military ceremony, provincial convention of his ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party. Erdogan later to attend inauguration ceremony of Tekirdag City Hospital.

ANKARA – Following latest developments in Eastern Mediterranean.

ANKARA – Following latest developments on novel coronavirus outbreak in Turkey, worldwide.

AZERBAIJAN

BAKU – Monitoring developments following deal ending Armenia’s occupation of Azerbaijani territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.

BELGIUM

BRUSSELS – EU interior ministers to discuss efforts against terrorism via videoconference.

INDONESIA

JAKARTA – Monitoring 37th summit of Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA – Turkish Statistical Institute to release retail trade, turnover and industrial production indices for September.

SPECIAL REPORT

Fish scarcity hits the Gambia, affecting livelihoods

By Mustapha K Darboe

BANJUL, Gambia (AA) – Despite the Gambia River crisscrossing its territory and sharing an 80-kilometers (49.7-miles) long coastline on the Atlantic Ocean, fish is drying fast from the waters of West African country the Gambia, affecting nearly 200,000 people.

SPECIAL REPORT

COVID-19 casts shadow on Uganda’s election campaigns

By Hassan Isilow

JOHANNESBURG (AA) – The novel coronavirus has cast a shadow on election campaigns in Uganda, which officially started this week with 11 candidates challenging President Yoweri Museveni, 76, in power since 1986.

SPECIAL REPORT

Palestinian lady invents smart machine to beat COVID-19

By Salam Abu Sharar

GAZA CITY, Palestine (AA) – Soon after the COVID-19 outbreak, managing the entry of people to the workplaces appeared a big challenge.

SPECIAL REPORT

Middle East: Expectation from Biden administration

By Mahmoud Barakat

ANKARA (AA) – As US President-elect Joe Biden, 77, prepares to assume office in January, the tumultuous Middle East anticipates a change in the US policy towards the region.

SPECIAL REPORT

Remote working must be maintained post-pandemic: Expert

By Erdogan Cagatay Zontur and Gozde Bayar

ANKARA (AA) – As the novel coronavirus has forced companies to switch to remote working, the majority of workers say the new working style must be maintained even after the pandemic, according to a Turkish economist and futurist.