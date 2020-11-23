ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):
TURKEY
ANKARA – Following latest developments on novel coronavirus outbreak in Turkey, worldwide.
ANKARA – Following latest developments in Eastern Mediterranean.
US
WASHINGTON – President-elect Joe Biden expected to make several Cabinet announcements.
WASHINGTON – Michigan officials to certify state's presidential election results.
GERMANY
HAMBURG – Commemorations to be held for 28th anniversary of racist arson attack in Molln town that killed three Turkish citizens, seriously injured nine others.
UK
LONDON – Prime Minister Boris Johnson to announce new plans to combat COVID-19 after lockdown ends on Dec. 2.
LIBYA
TRIPOLI – Libya Political Dialogue Forum, representing different political, social segments in Libya, to meet virtually under UN leadership.
AZERBAIJAN
BAKU – Monitoring developments following deal ending Armenia’s occupation of Azerbaijani territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.
THE ECONOMY
ANKARA – Culture and Tourism Ministry to announce number of arriving-departing foreigners and citizens for October.