ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 (coverage may change depending on developing/ breaking stories):

TURKEY

ANKARA – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to chair ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party's Central Executive Board (MYK) meeting.

ANKARA – Following latest developments in Eastern Mediterranean.

ANKARA – Following latest developments on novel coronavirus outbreak in Turkey, worldwide.

UNITED STATES

WASHINGTON – President-elect Joe Biden expected to make several key Cabinet announcements. President Donald Trump on Monday authorized transition to new administration.

GERMANY

BERLIN – Foreign Minister Heiko Maas to speak at Berlin Foreign Policy Forum on new challenges for European solidarity, COVID-19 pandemic.

SWITZERLAND

GENEVA – UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to speak at Afghanistan ministerial pledging conference in Geneva.

AZERBAIJAN

BAKU – Monitoring developments following deal ending Armenia’s occupation of Azerbaijani territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA – Turkish Statistical Institute to release sectoral confidence index for November.

ANKARA – Turkey’s Central Bank to reveal the Capacity Utilization Rate in the Manufacturing Sector for November.

ANKARA – Industry and Technology Ministry expected to reveal Foreign Direct Investment figures for September.

SPORT

MANCHESTER – Turkish football club Medipol Basaksehir to visit English opponents Manchester United in UEFA Champions League Group H match.

SPECIAL REPORT

Zimbabwe: Expecting mothers bear brunt of pandemic

By Jeffrey Moyo

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AA) – Since the outbreak of COVID-19, landlocked southern African country Zimbabwe is reporting increasing cases of stillbirths.

SPECIAL REPORT

After ID numbers for Muslims in France, what next?

By Ahmet Gurhan Kartal

LONDON (AA) – On May 29, 1942, in the midst of World War II, all the Jews living in Nazi-occupied Paris were ordered to wear identifying insignias on the upper-left side of their coats.

SPECIAL REPORT

Is Saudi Arabia pressing Pakistan to recognize Israel?

By Aamir Latif

KARACHI, Pakistan (AA) – The Pakistani prime minister made headlines last week when he revealed that Islamabad has been under pressure from some "friendly" nations to recognize Israel.

SPECIAL REPORT

‘Saudi body’s anti Brotherhood move politically driven’

By Zehra Nur Duz

ANKARA (AA) – With Saudi Arabia’s religious body recently designating Muslim Brotherhood — Islamist political, and social movement – as a terrorist group, experts believe the move was a political decision taken at the behest of Crown Prince, Muhammed bin Salman.

SPECIAL REPORT

Afghanistan: Killings by Australian troops add to distrust of NATO Allies

By Shadi Khan Saif

KABUL, Afghanistan (AA) – Blistering revelations of Australian forces killing civilians in Afghanistan, many believe, have added to the deep-rooted resentment and distrust towards all the foreign troops in the war-ridden country.