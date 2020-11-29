ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency's English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 (coverage may change depending on developing/ breaking stories):

TURKEY

ANKARA – Following latest developments in Eastern Mediterranean.

ANKARA – Following latest developments on novel coronavirus outbreak in Turkey, worldwide.

AZERBAIJAN

BAKU – Monitoring developments in wake of deal ending Armenia's occupation of Azerbaijani territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.

SPORTS

ISTANBUL – Following Turkish Super Lig football derby between Fenerbahce, Besiktas.

ISTANBUL – Turkish men's national basketball team to face Netherlands in EuroBasket 2022 qualifiers.

SAKHIR – Bahrain Grand Prix, round 15 of Formula 1’s 2020 season.

SPECIAL REPORT

Rwanda: Opposition grows to Russian-backed nuclear plants

By James Tasamba

KIGALI, Rwanda (AA) – Plans by the tiny landlocked African country of Rwanda to build nuclear reactors with Russian help are facing stiff opposition in the country.

SPECIAL REPORT

Parveena Ahangar, a story of courage from Kashmir

By Nusrat Sidiq

SRINAGAR, Jammu and Kashmir (AA) – Several weeks ago Indian authorities raided the home and offices of Parveena Ahangar, a Kashmiri human rights defender, over alleged “terrorist funding,” sending shockwaves in NGOs operating in the region.

SPECIAL REPORT

Bangladesh faces opposition on Rohingya relocation

By SM Najmus Sakib

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AA) – Bangladesh remains determined to transfer 100,000 Rohingya refugees in temporary shelter to a remote island despite widespread opposition from rights groups and UN agencies.

SPECIAL REPORT

Young couple explores unknown gems of Turkey

By Dilan Pamuk

ANKARA (AA) – For four years now a pair of enthusiastic young travelers has been exploring lesser-known gems in Turkey, a country they call “one of the historically and culturally richest lands in the world.”