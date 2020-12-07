ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency's English Desk plans to cover on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ANKARA – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to separately accept letters of credentials from newly appointed Malaysian, Swedish, Sudanese, Czech and EU ambassadors at presidential complex.

ANKARA – Following latest developments in Eastern Mediterranean.

ANKARA – Monitoring latest developments on novel coronavirus outbreak in Turkey, worldwide.

US

WASHINGTON – Pentagon's intelligence officials expected to meet with members of President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team.

WASHINGTON – Biden expected to nominate California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to serve as head of Department of Health and Human Services.

BELGIUM

BRUSSELS – EU foreign ministers to meet in Brussels to discuss future of transatlantic ties, EU-Turkey relations, and international issues.

FRANCE

PARIS – French President Emmanuel Macron to meet Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi for talks on bilateral relations, international issues.

AZERBAIJAN

BAKU – Monitoring developments in wake of deal ending Armenia's occupation of Azerbaijani territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.

GHANA

ACCRA – Over 17 million Ghanaians set to vote in presidential, parliamentary elections.

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA – Transportation and Infrastructure Ministry to reveal airport statistics for November.

ANKARA – Treasury and Finance Ministry to release cash realizations for November.

SPORTS

SWITZERLAND – European Qualifiers draw for 2022 FIFA World Cup to be held in Zurich.

SPECIAL REPORT

Africa awaits closure of French colonial crimes

By Aurore Bonny

DOUALA, Cameroon (AA) – Time has failed to heal the colonial-era crimes perpetuated by France in Africa. As many as 29 countries that were under French occupation in the continent are still pursuing reparations for the crimes and are awaiting the return of the wealth looted from their lands.

SPECIAL REPORT

Policing in France, US comes under UN scrutiny in 2020

By Peter Kenny

GENEVA (AA) – When the global community marks the International Human Rights Day each year on Dec. 10, rights advocates normally focus on injustices in countries such as police brutality against protestors.