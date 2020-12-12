ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):
TURKEY
ISTANBUL – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend dam, beltway launching ceremonies via videoconference.
ANKARA – Following latest developments in Eastern Mediterranean.
ANKARA – Following latest developments in coronavirus outbreak in Turkey, worldwide.
AZERBAIJAN
BAKU – Monitoring cease-fire between Azerbaijan and Armenia, latest developments in frontline and international repercussions.
FRANCE
PARIS – Protests to be held against rising Islamophobia and security bill in France.
SPECIAL REPORT
Urban female farmers defeat hunger in Zimbabwe
By Jeffrey Moyo
HARARE, Zimbabwe (AA) – Over the past one-decade female farmers in landlocked southern African country Zimbabwe’s urban landscape are not only bridging gaps in food security but bringing additional incomes to their families.
SPECIAL REPORT
India: Farmers’ protests may intensify, warn experts
By Ahmad Adil
NEW DELHI (AA) – With groups of farmers rejecting the Indian government proposal and showing intention to continue agitation against three amended agriculture laws, experts apprehend that the protests may spread further and turn bigger in the coming days.
SPECIAL REPORT
How does social distancing affect our brains?
By Aysu Bicer
ANKARA (AA) – New research is shedding light on how a social environment can impact our brains, showing a surprising role for a relatively unexplored hormone that runs as a “thermometer” for the presence of others in the immediate environment.