Urban female farmers defeat hunger in Zimbabwe

By Jeffrey Moyo

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AA) – Over the past one-decade female farmers in landlocked southern African country Zimbabwe’s urban landscape are not only bridging gaps in food security but bringing additional incomes to their families.

SPECIAL REPORT

India: Farmers’ protests may intensify, warn experts

By Ahmad Adil

NEW DELHI (AA) – With groups of farmers rejecting the Indian government proposal and showing intention to continue agitation against three amended agriculture laws, experts apprehend that the protests may spread further and turn bigger in the coming days.

SPECIAL REPORT

How does social distancing affect our brains?

By Aysu Bicer

ANKARA (AA) – New research is shedding light on how a social environment can impact our brains, showing a surprising role for a relatively unexplored hormone that runs as a “thermometer” for the presence of others in the immediate environment.