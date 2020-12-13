ANKARA (AA) –​​​​​​​ Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ANKARA – Following latest developments in Eastern Mediterranean.

ANKARA – Following latest developments in coronavirus outbreak in Turkey, worldwide.

AZERBAIJAN

BAKU – Monitoring cease-fire between Azerbaijan and Armenia, latest developments in frontline and international repercussions.

SPECIAL REPORT

Tanzania: Teen pregnancy, marriage crushes dreams of girls

By Kizito Makoye​​​​​​​

DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania (AA) – As rain drizzles, Teddy Meshack,18, is lazily lying on a mat in a shack in Tanzania’s Mbarika village, breastfeeding her baby. She is trying to protect the baby from cold, as the leaky roof gives way to rainwater, which is filling the floor.

SPECIAL REPORT

Bosnia could deal with war but it is harder to fight pandemic: Doctor

By Vesna Besic and Talha Ozturk

BELGRADE, Serbia (AA) – Bosnia and Herzegovina was able to struggle in the war but it is harder to fight the COVID-19 pandemic today, said a deputy director of a hospital in the capital Sarajevo, referring to 1992-1995 Bosnian War.