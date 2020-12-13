ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):
TURKEY
ANKARA – Following latest developments in Eastern Mediterranean.
ANKARA – Following latest developments in coronavirus outbreak in Turkey, worldwide.
AZERBAIJAN
BAKU – Monitoring cease-fire between Azerbaijan and Armenia, latest developments in frontline and international repercussions.
SPECIAL REPORT
Tanzania: Teen pregnancy, marriage crushes dreams of girls
By Kizito Makoye
DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania (AA) – As rain drizzles, Teddy Meshack,18, is lazily lying on a mat in a shack in Tanzania’s Mbarika village, breastfeeding her baby. She is trying to protect the baby from cold, as the leaky roof gives way to rainwater, which is filling the floor.
SPECIAL REPORT
Bosnia could deal with war but it is harder to fight pandemic: Doctor
By Vesna Besic and Talha Ozturk
BELGRADE, Serbia (AA) – Bosnia and Herzegovina was able to struggle in the war but it is harder to fight the COVID-19 pandemic today, said a deputy director of a hospital in the capital Sarajevo, referring to 1992-1995 Bosnian War.