ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency's English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 (coverage may change depending on developing/ breaking stories):

TURKEY

ANKARA – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend Presidential Culture and Art Policies Board Meeting and Presidential Culture and Arts Grand Awards ceremony at presidential complex.

ANKARA – Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to hold meeting reviewing foreign policy developments in 2020.

ANKARA – Following rollout of first batch of COVID-19 vaccines in Turkey.

ANKARA – Education Minister Ziya Selcuk to be special guest at Anadolu Agency's Editors’ Desk.

ANKARA – Following latest developments on COVID-19 outbreak in Turkey, worldwide, including new virus strain.

US

WASHINGTON – Republican-held Senate to vote on overriding President Donald Trump's veto of $740 billion defense spending bill.

EUROPEAN UNION

BRUSSELS – European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen to sign post-Brexit trade agreement while Prime Minister Boris Johnson signs in London on behalf of UK.

UK

LONDON – Parliament to vote on post-Brexit trade agreement reached with EU.

RUSSIA

MOSCOW – Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to meet with Libyan counterpart Mohamed Siala.

AZERBAIJAN

BAKU – Monitoring cease-fire between Azerbaijan, Armenia, latest developments on front line.

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA – TurkStat to release road motor vehicles figures for November.

SPECIAL REPORT

Coronavirus mutations 'extremely natural': Expert

By Jeyhun Aliyev

ANKARA (AA) – The coronavirus that triggered the worst pandemic in modern human history has undergone hundreds or even thousands of mutations, and the latest variant "allegedly" discovered in the UK and now spreading to other countries is an example of this, according to a senior Turkish medical expert.

SPECIAL REPORT

Turkey’s help combating COVID-19 in Africa

By Hassan Isilow

JOHANNESBURG (AA) – From sending ventilators to Somalia, fabric and sewing machines to Mozambique and Eswatini to make masks locally, to solving transportation problems for Ugandan health workers in remote areas, Turkey helped arm its African partners from the early days to better combat the coronavirus pandemic.