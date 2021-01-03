ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency's English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):
TURKEY
ANKARA – Following latest developments on COVID-19 outbreak in Turkey, worldwide, including new virus strain.
SPECIAL REPORT
'Vaccination alone not enough to ensure aviation sector recovery'
By Tuba Sahin
ANKARA (AA) – Full recovery of world air passenger travel may well take as long as 2023-24, as vaccination campaigns alone will not suffice to bring the market back to pre-pandemic levels, according to the chairman of national flag carrier Turkish Airlines.
Advertisements