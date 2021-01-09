ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency's English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

DIYARBAKIR – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend by video conference opening ceremony of new bridge in country’s southeast.

ANKARA – Following latest developments on COVID-19 outbreak in Turkey, worldwide, including new virus strain.

WASHINGTON – Following aftermath of deadly raid on Capitol by President Donald Trump’s supporters, plus official calls for Trump’s resignation, impeachment, or removal ahead of Jan. 20, when Joe Biden will take office.

Exclusive: Hanan Ashrawi spells out reasons for stepping down

By Salam Abu Sharar

RAMALLAH (AA) – Hanan Ashrawi left the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) due to the weakening of its highest political forum – the executive committee – as well as delayed elections and stillborn democratization and unification efforts, the veteran Palestinian leader told Anadolu Agency in an exclusive interview.

Bird flu brings worries to India's poultry industry

By Ahmad Adil

NEW DELHI (AA) – With outbreaks of avian influenza reported in several parts of India, the disease has begun impacting the country’s poultry industry, bringing misery to those involved in the sector.