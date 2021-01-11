ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency's English Desk plans to cover on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ANKARA – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to chair Cabinet meeting at Presidential Complex.

ANKARA – Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to hold joint press conference after meeting with TRNC counterpart Tahsin Ertugruloglu.

ANKARA – Following latest developments on COVID-19 outbreak in Turkey, worldwide, including new virus strain.

RUSSIA

MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to meet on Nagorno-Karabakh issue.

FRANCE

PARIS – One Planet Summit on climate, hosted by France, to be held via video conference.

US

WASHINGTON – House Democrats to proceed with impeachment legislation against President Donald Trump.

INDONESIA

JAKARTA – Search and rescue teams continue work at site of Sriwijaya Air flight that went down at sea on Saturday.

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA – Turkish Statistical Institute to release unemployment figures for October 2020.

ANKARA – Turkey's Central Bank to share November 2020 balance of payments statistics.

SPECIAL REPORT

Uganda to vote on Jan. 14 following tumultuous presidential campaign

By Hamza Kyeyune

KAMPALA, Uganda (AA) – Campaigning for the presidential election has entered final days as Ugandans are set to vote on Jan. 14.