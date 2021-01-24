ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency's English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 (coverage may change depending on developing/ breaking stories):

TURKEY

ANKARA – Following developments after pirates attacked and kidnapped crew of Turkish cargo ship off Nigeria.

ANKARA – Following latest developments in COVID-19 outbreak in Turkey, worldwide.

US

WASHINGTON – Following early moves and sharp policy shifts by President Joe Biden’s administration.

SPECIAL REPORT

‘Prolonged closure of schools in Africa source of concern’

By James Tasamba

KIGALI, Rwanda (AA) – In a setback that may have long-term consequences, the prolonged closure of schools in Africa due to virus-related restrictions has hampered children’s learning, according to a UN official.

SPECIAL REPORT

‘Predictable Biden presidency relief for Africans’

By Hassan Isilow

JOHANNESBURG (AA) – While US President Joe Biden has brought relief to ordinary Africans by lifting the harmful Muslim travel ban, experts on the continent are skeptical over whether he will entirely overturn the approach taken by the Trump administration.

SPECIAL REPORT

Will Biden bury hatchet with Iran?

By Syed Zafar Mehdi

TEHRAN, Iran (AA) – While Donald Trump's unceremonious exit from the White House has been welcomed in Iran, the arrival of Joe Biden as the new US president is being viewed with guarded optimism.

SPECIAL REPORT

Rohingya case may face delay at The Hague

​​​​​​​By Riyaz ul Khaliq

ANKARA (AA) – A final decision at the UN’s top court in the legal battle against Myanmar for the alleged genocide of Rohingya Muslims could be delayed, as the International Court of Justice (ICJ) is first set to rule on objections filed by Myanmar.