ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency's English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ANKARA – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to participate in his ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party's parliamentary group meeting.

ANKARA – Erdogan to join AK Party's provincial congresses via video conference, later to chair his party's High Advisory Board Meeting at presidential complex.

ANKARA – Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to meet with Ireland's Foreign Affairs and Defense Minister Simon Coveney, followed by joint press conference.

ANKARA – Cavusoglu, his Dutch counterpart Stef Blok to co-chair 8th Turkish-Dutch Bilateral (Wittenburg) Conference via video conference.

ANKARA – Following latest developments in COVID-19 outbreak in Turkey, worldwide.

ANKARA – Following developments after pirates attacked, kidnapped cargo ship with largely Turkish crew off Nigeria.

US

WASHINGTON – Senate Foreign Relations Committee to hold confirmation hearing for Linda Thomas-Greenfield to serve as US ambassador to UN.

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden to deliver remarks, sign executive actions on tackling climate change, creating jobs, restoring scientific integrity.

WASHINGTON – State Secretary Antony Blinken to deliver remarks at State Department.

UK

LONDON – British government expected to announce new mandatory quarantine measures for travelers arriving in UK.

THE ECONOMY

ISTANBUL – Vice President Fuat Oktay, Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank to join virtual event by Turkish Industry and Business Association.

ANKARA – Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan to attend International Customs Day event.

SPECIAL REPORT

Indonesia battles spread of vaccine misinformation

By Ika Ningtyas

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AA) – Although Indonesia is battling against the rapid spread of inaccurate information and fake news since the outbreak of COVID-19, it has turned out a serious challenge for the vaccination campaign, launched recently.

SPECIAL REPORT

Africa: COVID-19 targets politicians in droves

By Jeffrey Moyo

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AA) – It never rains, but pours for Zimbabwe’s governing politicians who are falling prey to COVID-19 one after another. Leaders across parts of Southern Africa are struggling against the pandemic as the deadly virus keeps claiming the lives of political elites.

SPECIAL REPORT

Turkish airline professional turns amateur radio buff

By Ahmet Gencturk

ANKARA (AA) – A Turkish airline professional from Istanbul rediscovered his old interest and has become an amateur radio buff amid the coronavirus pandemic.

SPECIAL REPORT

India: Europeans cleared of spreading virus await return

By Shweta Desai

PARIS (AA) – Last year, when French national Mahdi Draa and British national Suhail Sheikh attended a religious congregation in India’s national capital New Delhi, little did they knew that their short excursion will turn into a harrowing experience.

SPECIAL REPORT

'US regional presence in Iran's sights amid recent military drills'

By Zehra Nur Duz

ANKARA (AA) – Recent military drills by Iran in its southern waters amid heightened tensions with Washington are a message to the new US administration, according to a political expert.