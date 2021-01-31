ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

No meta-analysis in SMA treatment: Turkish doctor

By Faruk Zorlu

ANKARA (AA) – There has been no meta-analysis in spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) treatments, which has led to a significant disability that is rather new to yield concrete results, a Turkish pediatrician told Anadolu Agency.

Zanzibar’s Hijab DJ breaking barriers in industry

By Kizito Makoye

ZANZIBAR, Tanzania (AA) – As glittering disco lights filter through puffs of scented smoke, Aisha Bakary moves her vinyl wheels back and forth on a turntable to produce rhythmic sounds.

Livelihood training to mend Rohingya dream on far isle

By Md. Kamruzzaman

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AA) – The once tension-ridden face of Ansar Hossain, a Rohingya refugee living on a remote Bangladeshi island, now exudes tranquility and peace.

COVID-19: Africa fears vaccine shortage, urges equity

By James Tasamba

KIGALI, Rwanda (AA) – As the world gears up to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, policymakers and health experts in Africa are calling for equity and fairness in the distribution of vaccines to ensure the continent is not left behind in the global fight against the coronavirus.