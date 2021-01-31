ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):
TURKEY
ANKARA – Following latest developments in COVID-19 outbreak in Turkey, worldwide.
ANKARA – Following developments in wake of pirate attack on cargo ship in waters off Gulf of Guinea, kidnapping Turkish crew.
SPECIAL REPORT
No meta-analysis in SMA treatment: Turkish doctor
By Faruk Zorlu
ANKARA (AA) – There has been no meta-analysis in spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) treatments, which has led to a significant disability that is rather new to yield concrete results, a Turkish pediatrician told Anadolu Agency.
SPECIAL REPORT
Zanzibar’s Hijab DJ breaking barriers in industry
By Kizito Makoye
ZANZIBAR, Tanzania (AA) – As glittering disco lights filter through puffs of scented smoke, Aisha Bakary moves her vinyl wheels back and forth on a turntable to produce rhythmic sounds.
SPECIAL REPORT
Livelihood training to mend Rohingya dream on far isle
By Md. Kamruzzaman
DHAKA, Bangladesh (AA) – The once tension-ridden face of Ansar Hossain, a Rohingya refugee living on a remote Bangladeshi island, now exudes tranquility and peace.
SPECIAL REPORT
COVID-19: Africa fears vaccine shortage, urges equity
By James Tasamba
KIGALI, Rwanda (AA) – As the world gears up to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, policymakers and health experts in Africa are calling for equity and fairness in the distribution of vaccines to ensure the continent is not left behind in the global fight against the coronavirus.