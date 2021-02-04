ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency's English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

SPECIAL REPORT

Ethiopia plans to vaccinate 20% population in 2021

By Addis Getachew

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AA) – Ethiopia is planning to vaccinate 20% of its population against the COVID-19 pandemic by the end of 2021, said the country’s top health expert.

SPECIAL REPORT

‘Turkish president’s visit to Bangladesh will boost ties’

By Sorwar Alam

ANKARA (AA) – A top-level visit from Turkey to Bangladesh in the coming months is expected to unravel a wide range of opportunities in bilateral relations, boosting trade, investment, and understanding.

SPECIAL REPORT

Kashmir solidarity day 'reminder to India': Pakistani envoy

By Riyaz ul Khaliq

ANKARA (AA) – Kashmir Solidarity Day commemorated in Pakistan and across the world is a "reminder to India" to adhere to its promises on Kashmir that is to hold a plebiscite to decide its political future, Pakistan's ambassador to Turkey said.

SPECIAL REPORT

Taboo attached to breast cancer kills women in Togo

By Aurore Bonny

LOME, Togo (AA) – The rise in cancer incidence in the West African country of Togo has moved two voluntary groups to launch a sensitization program and also give hope to, particularly women, suffering from the dreaded disease.

SPECIAL REPORT

Zimbabwe: Lack of awareness stifles fight against childhood cancer

By Jeffrey Moyo

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AA) – Miranda Muvengwa, 9, succumbed to a deadly cancer last year.

SPECIAL REPORT

Colombia in conundrum over Pablo Escobar's hippos

By Laura Gamba

BOGOTA, Colombia (AA) – By the time he died, Colombia's biggest drug lord Pablo Escobar had managed to amass a huge fortune.