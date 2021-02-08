ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency's English Desk plans to cover on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ANKARA – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend his ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party's provincial congresses via video link.

ANKARA – Following latest developments on COVID-19 outbreak in Turkey, worldwide, including new virus strain.

MYANMAR

NAYPYIDAW – Following developments after military coup, detention of country's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi, President Win Myint.

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA – Transport and Infrastructure Ministry to reveal airport statistics for January.

ANKARA – Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan to attend signing ceremony of cooperation deal between Turk Eximbank, Hungarian Export Credit Insurance MEHIB.

ANKARA – Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto to hold press briefing regarding Hungary's direct investment in Turkey.

SPECIAL REPORT

Ethiopia urges Sudan to heed treaty in border row

By Addis Getachew

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AA) – Sudan must abide by provisions of the latest treaty it signed with Ethiopia that prohibits either side from violating the status quo until a demarcation agreement is reached, Ethiopian Ambassador Ibrahim Idris Ibrahim told Anadolu Agency in an exclusive interview.