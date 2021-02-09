ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency's English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):
TURKEY
ANKARA – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend oath-taking ceremony of new member of Constitutional Court. He is also due to chair ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party's Central Executive Board (MYK) meeting.
ANKARA – Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to embark on 3-day Gulf tour to visit Kuwait, Oman and Qatar.
ANKARA – Following latest developments on COVID-19 outbreak in Turkey, worldwide, including new virus strain.
UNITED STATES
WASHINGTON – 2nd impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump to begin in Senate.
WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden to meet with business leaders at White House to discuss American Rescue Plan.
NEW YORK – UN Security Council to discuss political developments in Syria.
BELGIUM
BRUSSELS – EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell to address European Parliament about his recent visit to Russia.
BRUSSELS – Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal to meet EU Council President Charles Michel, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.
RUSSIA
MOSCOW – Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to meet with head of Iranian Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.
CHINA
BEIJING – Chinese President Xi Jinping to address Summit of China and Central and Eastern European Countries in Beijing.
MYANMAR
NAYPYIDAW – Following developments after military coup, detention of country's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi, President Win Myint.
THE ECONOMY
ANKARA – Turkish Statistical Institute to release annual Animal Production Statistics for 2020.
ANKARA – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank to attend introduction of National Space Program.
SPECIAL REPORT
Vaccine shortage puts Palestinian lives at risk
By Salam Abu Sharar
RAMALLAH, Palestine (AA) – The Palestinian Health Ministry started a COVID-19 vaccination campaign on Feb. 2, with health workers taking the first shots. But the shortage of vaccine supplies is dashing hopes of inoculating most of the Palestinian population in the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip.
SPECIAL REPORT
Is Somalia ignoring coronavirus pandemic?
By Mohammed Dhaysane
MOGADISHU, Somalia (AA) – As the world grapples with COVID-19 in its final round, the Somalian government faces criticism for its lax approach to fight the pandemic.
SPECIAL REPORT
Kashmiris expecting ‘patient hearing’ under new US administration
By Anadolu Agency staff
ANKARA (AA) – The people of Jammu and Kashmir may expect a “patient hearing” of their plight from new US President Joe Biden, according to a diaspora leader.
SPECIAL REPORT
ANALYSIS – Yemen: US policy shift in the great game
By Iftikhar Gilani
ANKARA (AA) – US President Joe Biden’s announcement to stop supporting military intervention and its intention to reverse the Trump administration's decision to designate Houthi rebels a terror group may not end the conflict in Yemen, but it has signaled a marked shift from backing the interests of Saudi Arabia.