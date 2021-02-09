ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency's English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ANKARA – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend oath-taking ceremony of new member of Constitutional Court. He is also due to chair ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party's Central Executive Board (MYK) meeting.

ANKARA – Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to embark on 3-day Gulf tour to visit Kuwait, Oman and Qatar.

ANKARA – Following latest developments on COVID-19 outbreak in Turkey, worldwide, including new virus strain.

UNITED STATES

WASHINGTON – 2nd impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump to begin in Senate.

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden to meet with business leaders at White House to discuss American Rescue Plan.

NEW YORK – UN Security Council to discuss political developments in Syria.

BELGIUM

BRUSSELS – EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell to address European Parliament about his recent visit to Russia.

BRUSSELS – Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal to meet EU Council President Charles Michel, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

RUSSIA

MOSCOW – Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to meet with head of Iranian Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

CHINA

BEIJING – Chinese President Xi Jinping to address Summit of China and Central and Eastern European Countries in Beijing.

MYANMAR

NAYPYIDAW – Following developments after military coup, detention of country's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi, President Win Myint.

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA – Turkish Statistical Institute to release annual Animal Production Statistics for 2020.

ANKARA – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank to attend introduction of National Space Program.

SPECIAL REPORT

Vaccine shortage puts Palestinian lives at risk

By Salam Abu Sharar

RAMALLAH, Palestine (AA) – The Palestinian Health Ministry started a COVID-19 vaccination campaign on Feb. 2, with health workers taking the first shots. But the shortage of vaccine supplies is dashing hopes of inoculating most of the Palestinian population in the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

SPECIAL REPORT

Is Somalia ignoring coronavirus pandemic?

By Mohammed Dhaysane

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AA) – As the world grapples with COVID-19 in its final round, the Somalian government faces criticism for its lax approach to fight the pandemic.

SPECIAL REPORT

Kashmiris expecting ‘patient hearing’ under new US administration

By Anadolu Agency staff

ANKARA (AA) – The people of Jammu and Kashmir may expect a “patient hearing” of their plight from new US President Joe Biden, according to a diaspora leader.

SPECIAL REPORT

ANALYSIS – Yemen: US policy shift in the great game

By Iftikhar Gilani

ANKARA (AA) – US President Joe Biden’s announcement to stop supporting military intervention and its intention to reverse the Trump administration's decision to designate Houthi rebels a terror group may not end the conflict in Yemen, but it has signaled a marked shift from backing the interests of Saudi Arabia.