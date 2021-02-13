ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency's English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ANKARA – Following latest developments in COVID-19 outbreak in Turkey, worldwide.

SPECIAL REPORT

Yemeni scientist in Turkish team developing COVID-19 vaccine

By Mohammed Alragawi

ISTANBUL (AA) – Even as Yemen continues shocking the world, with its images of deaths, destruction, and starvation, one of its citizens Ali Azzawri is part of a Turkish scientific team rolling out a vaccine against the COVID-19.

SPECIAL REPORT

ANALYSIS – Palestinian elections to test Fatah's cohesion

By Awad Rajoub

RAMALLAH, Palestine (AA) – As Palestinians plan to hold legislative and presidential elections for the first time in 15 years, attention has turned toward the Fatah movement's participation led by President Mahmoud Abbas.

SPECIAL REPORT

Poll stalemate plagues Somalia amid political bickering

By Mohammed Dhaysane

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AA) – As Somalia fights the coronavirus pandemic and locust invasion, as well as a humanitarian crisis in the southwestern Bakool region due to al-Qaeda-affiliated terror group al-Shabaab’s blockade, a new controversy has emerged after President Mohamed Abdullah Mohamed’s term ended on Feb. 8.