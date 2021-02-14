ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency's English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):
TURKEY
ANKARA – Following developments on arrival of 15 rescued sailors in Turkey.
ANKARA – Following latest developments in COVID-19 outbreak in Turkey, worldwide.
FRANCE
PARIS – Following protests to be held against new draft law targeting Muslims in France.
KOSOVO
PRISTINA – Kosovars to head to polls to choose new members of country's 120-seat parliament.
SPECIAL REPORT
Zimbabwean regime shifts oppression to social media
By Jeffrey Moyo
HARARE, Zimbabwe (AA) – As "social media trolls" go after Beatrice Mutetwa, a top human rights advocate in Zimbabwe, she has chosen not to worry but instead focus on her job.
SPECIAL REPORT
Expectations from START as US, Russia recommit
By Elena Teslova
MOSCOW (AA) – Russia and the US announced Feb. 3 the extension of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) for five years until Feb. 5, 2026.