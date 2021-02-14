ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency's English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ANKARA – Following developments on arrival of 15 rescued sailors in Turkey.

ANKARA – Following latest developments in COVID-19 outbreak in Turkey, worldwide.

FRANCE

PARIS – Following protests to be held against new draft law targeting Muslims in France.

KOSOVO

PRISTINA – Kosovars to head to polls to choose new members of country's 120-seat parliament.

SPECIAL REPORT

Zimbabwean regime shifts oppression to social media

By Jeffrey Moyo

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AA) – As "social media trolls" go after Beatrice Mutetwa, a top human rights advocate in Zimbabwe, she has chosen not to worry but instead focus on her job.

SPECIAL REPORT

Expectations from START as US, Russia recommit

By Elena Teslova

MOSCOW (AA) – Russia and the US announced Feb. 3 the extension of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) for five years until Feb. 5, 2026.