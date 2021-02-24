ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency's English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ANKARA – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend his ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party's group meeting in Turkish Grand National Assembly.

ISTANBUL – Erdogan also to attend AK Party provincial congress in Istanbul, as well as congresses in Agri, Ardahan, Bolu, Diyarbakir, Hatay via live video link.

HUNGARY

BUDAPEST – Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to pay official visit to Hungary upon invitation of his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto.

GERMANY

BERLIN – German court expected to announce verdict in trial of former Syrian intelligence officer for crimes against humanity.

BELGIUM

BRUSSELS – European Automobile Manufacturers' Association to reveal new commercial vehicle registration data for January.

US

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden to sign Executive Order on economy, attended by Vice President Kamala Harris.

WASHINGTON – Iraqi President Bahram Salih to speak at Brookings Institution think tank event on Middle East and new US administration.

WASHINGTON – Senate to hold confirmation hearing for Biden's pick William Burns to lead Central Intelligence Agency.

SRI LANKA

COLOMBO – Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in Sri Lanka for two-day official visit including trade, investment conference.

SPECIAL REPORT

Yemen: 'Militarizing women impacts social cohesion'

By Mohammed Alragawi

ISTANBUL (AA) – Earlier this month, authorities in the northeastern Marib province of war-ravaged Yemen claimed having busted a spy cell, by arresting eight women.

SPECIAL REPORT

Tanzania: Female entrepreneur transforms tea industry

By Kizito Makoye

DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania (AA) – Building a relationship with 250 farmers and setting up a factory employing local women, Tahira Nizari, 33, is transforming Tanzania’s tea industry.

SPECIAL REPORT

OPINION: Economic pressures define priorities for Japarov's first foreign trip

By Zaki Shaikh

LONDON, UK (AA) – As Kyrgyzstan's recently elected President Sadyr Japarov begins his visit to Moscow on Jan. 24, commentators point to the very difficult position he seems to be in. The country's budget is in deficit, installations of the external debt are due, major foreign investments are on hold, and many people seek to leave the country for work. At the same time, voters who supported him in the elections expect quick fulfilment of his promises.