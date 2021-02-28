ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency's English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):
TURKEY
ANKARA – Following latest developments on COVID-19 outbreak in Turkey, worldwide.
ARMENIA
YEREVAN – Monitoring developments after coup attempt in Armenia.
SPORTS
TRABZON, Turkey – Following highly-anticipated Turkish Super Lig match of week between Trabzonspor and Fenerbahce.
SPECIAL REPORT
Envoys' Rohingya visit on far isle depends on UN report
By Md. Kamruzzaman
DHAKA, Bangladesh (AA) – In the wake of constant concerns of international communities and rights defenders over the safety of Rohingya refugees on a remote Bangladeshi island, the South Asian country has expressed willingness to arrange a tour for foreign diplomats to the new relocation site so they can observe the "better" condition there, first-hand.
SPECIAL REPORT
India may not see a second COVID-19 wave: Expert
By Ahmad Adil
NEW DELHI (AA) – India may not see a second wave of coronavirus cases although there may be small increases in new infections, according to India's leading virologist T. Jacob John.