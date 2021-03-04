ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency's English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, March 4, 2021 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ANKARA- President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend his ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party's extended provincial heads meeting via video link.

ANKARA – Erdogan also to attend 14th Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Leaders Summit via video link.

US

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden to participate in call to congratulate NASA Perseverance team on Mars landing.

WASHINGTON – Desk to monitor potential protests by far-right groups allegedly aimed at again breaching Capitol building.

PAKISTAN

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan to virtually attend 14th Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Leaders Summit.

MYANMAR

YANGON – Monitoring developments as over 60 protesters killed since Feb. 1 military coup.

LIBYA

TRIPOLI – Efforts to convene Libyan parliament to vote on government formation.

YEMEN

SANAA – Confrontations between government forces and Houthis continue on several fronts, mainly in eastern city of Marib.

REPUBLIC OF CONGO

BRAZZAVILLE – World Health Organization Africa head to hold press conference on impact of COVID-19 on women in Africa.

NIGERIA

LAGOS – State governors to hold emergency meeting to discuss COVID-19 vaccination, distribution in West African country.

THE ECONOMY

LUXEMBOURG – European statistical office to release retail trade and unemployment figures for January.

SPORTS

ISTANBUL – Turkish basketball club Anadolu Efes to play against Russia's CSKA Moscow at home in Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Round 28.

SPECIAL REPORT

Africa turns to Russia, China for COVID-19 vaccine

By Hassan Isilow

JOHANNESBURG (AA) – Abandoned by rich Western nations, African countries are largely looking to China and Russia to get doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

SPECIAL REPORT

'Over $50B material damage inflicted on Azerbaijan by Armenia'

By Jeyhun Aliyev

ANKARA (AA) – The total material damage Armenia inflicted on Azerbaijan amounts to more than $50 billion, Azerbaijan's ambassador to Turkey told Anadolu Agency in an interview.

SPECIAL REPORT

Is Biden following Trump's path on Iran?

By Syed Zafar Mehdi

TEHRAN, Iran (AA) – Less than six weeks into his term, US President Joe Biden appears to have embraced a radically different approach to Iran and the Middle East than what his campaign speeches suggested.

ANALYSIS – Risks of US’ PKK/PYD politics and Daughters of Kobani

By Ibrahim Aydin and Ismail Numan Telci

ISTANBUL (AA) – HiddenLight Productions, a global production company founded by former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and her daughter Chelsea, has acquired the TV adaptation rights to the book The Daughters of Kobani: A Story of Rebellion, Courage, and Justice, written by Gayle Tzemach Lemmon, a development which has ignited widespread controversy in Turkey.