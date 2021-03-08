ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency's English Desk plans to cover on Monday, March 8, 2021 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ANKARA – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend his ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party's 6th Regular Congress of Women's Branch at sports hall in capital, as well as dinner with women health professionals and social workers at presidential complex.

TURKISH REPUBLIC OF NORTHERN CYPRUS

LEFKOSA – President Ersin Tatar to receive UN special Envoy on Cyprus Jane Holl Lute.

US

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden to deliver remarks on International Women's Day.

MYANMAR

YANGON – Monitoring developments in Myanmar as over 60 protesters killed since Feb. 1 military coup.

LIBYA

TRIPOLI – Efforts to convene Libyan parliament to vote on government formation.

YEMEN

SANAA – Monitoring confrontations between government forces, Houthis that continue on several fronts, mainly in eastern Marib.

SAUDI ARABIA

RIYADH – Following Houthi escalation against Saudi Arabia, attacks targeting giant oil firm Aramco.

SENEGAL

DAKAR – Monitoring developments in Senegal after opposition leader was taken into custody.

DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO

KINSHASA – International Criminal Court to deliver order on reparations for victims in case of The Prosecutor v. Bosco Ntaganda.

TOGO

LOME – Capital city to host 2nd meeting of Mali Transition Support Group.

EQUATORIAL GUINEA

MALABO – Following developments after several explosions killed dozens, wounded over 500 in commercial city of Bata.

SPECIAL REPORT

Cameroon woman defies odds to pursue medical dream

By Andrew Wasike

NAIROBI, Kenya (AA) – From a young age, Dominique Loraine Ola'a Belinga always wanted to treat and help people.

SPECIAL REPORT

Another conflict grips Kashmir but on mutton this time

By Hilal Mir

SRINAGAR, Jammu and Kashmir (AA) – For the past four months, Ghulam Qadir Mir has been spending his mornings searching for mutton, which has virtually disappeared from Kashmiri markets because of a disagreement between butchers and the local government over prices.

SPECIAL REPORT

Kenyan women work creatively flipping traditions

By Andrew Wasike

NAIROBI, Kenya (AA) – Nomadic pastoralist women who used to be dependent on their husbands are creatively changing the lives of their families in Kenya's West Pokot County.