ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency's English Desk plans to cover on Monday, March 8, 2021 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):
TURKEY
ANKARA – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend his ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party's 6th Regular Congress of Women's Branch at sports hall in capital, as well as dinner with women health professionals and social workers at presidential complex.
TURKISH REPUBLIC OF NORTHERN CYPRUS
LEFKOSA – President Ersin Tatar to receive UN special Envoy on Cyprus Jane Holl Lute.
US
WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden to deliver remarks on International Women's Day.
MYANMAR
YANGON – Monitoring developments in Myanmar as over 60 protesters killed since Feb. 1 military coup.
LIBYA
TRIPOLI – Efforts to convene Libyan parliament to vote on government formation.
YEMEN
SANAA – Monitoring confrontations between government forces, Houthis that continue on several fronts, mainly in eastern Marib.
SAUDI ARABIA
RIYADH – Following Houthi escalation against Saudi Arabia, attacks targeting giant oil firm Aramco.
SENEGAL
DAKAR – Monitoring developments in Senegal after opposition leader was taken into custody.
DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO
KINSHASA – International Criminal Court to deliver order on reparations for victims in case of The Prosecutor v. Bosco Ntaganda.
TOGO
LOME – Capital city to host 2nd meeting of Mali Transition Support Group.
EQUATORIAL GUINEA
MALABO – Following developments after several explosions killed dozens, wounded over 500 in commercial city of Bata.
SPECIAL REPORT
Cameroon woman defies odds to pursue medical dream
By Andrew Wasike
NAIROBI, Kenya (AA) – From a young age, Dominique Loraine Ola'a Belinga always wanted to treat and help people.
SPECIAL REPORT
Another conflict grips Kashmir but on mutton this time
By Hilal Mir
SRINAGAR, Jammu and Kashmir (AA) – For the past four months, Ghulam Qadir Mir has been spending his mornings searching for mutton, which has virtually disappeared from Kashmiri markets because of a disagreement between butchers and the local government over prices.
SPECIAL REPORT
Kenyan women work creatively flipping traditions
By Andrew Wasike
NAIROBI, Kenya (AA) – Nomadic pastoralist women who used to be dependent on their husbands are creatively changing the lives of their families in Kenya's West Pokot County.