ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency's English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, March 11, 2021 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ANKARA – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to accept letters of credentials of ambassadors of Romania, Dominican Republic, Senegal, Bulgaria. Erdogan later to attend event on 100th anniversary of acceptance of Turkish national anthem, and commemoration for Mehmet Akif Ersoy, writer of anthem's lyrics at Bestepe National Congress and Culture Center.

ANKARA – Monitoring developments on novel coronavirus pandemic in Turkey, worldwide.

QATAR

DOHA – Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to be received by Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, hold talks with counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, participate in trilateral meeting of Turkish, Qatari and Russian foreign ministries.

MYANMAR

YANGON – Monitoring developments in Myanmar after Feb. 1 military coup triggered violent protests.

US

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden to address nation on anniversary of COVID-19 shutdown.

WASHINGTON – US, Israeli national security advisors to attend strategic consultative group meeting.

CAMEROON

YAOUNDE – World Health Organization Africa director to brief media on COVID-19 vaccine rollout, Ebola outbreaks in Africa.

KENYA

NAIROBI – Kenya to receive 100,000 doses of COVID-19 Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines from India.

IVORY COAST

ABIDJAN – Following developments after death of Prime Minister Hamed Bakayoko.

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA – Central Bank to release balance of payments statistics for January.

ANKARA – Industry and Technology Ministry to share productivity statistics for last quarter of 2020.

SPECIAL REPORT

Turkey plays important role in election crisis-rocked Somalia

By Handan Kazanci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkey is playing a key role in Somalia even amid a political stalemate in the Horn of Africa country due to delays in national elections, according to a Turkish analyst.

SPECIAL REPORT

Ankara takes center stage in Afghan peace process

By Shadi Khan Saif

KABUL, Afghanistan (AA) – Ankara has taken center stage in the Afghan peace process with the US proposal to hold a conference in Turkey bringing the warring factions to the negotiating table, analysts say.

SPECIAL REPORT

A 'Night with the Buddha’ in Afghanistan

By Shadi Khan Saif

KABUL, Afghanistan (AA) – Carrying kerosene lanterns, hundreds of young Afghan men and women spent their nights in a valley of the central highlands to mark the anniversary of the Taliban’s destruction of the giant statues of Buddha from the 6th century.

SPECIAL REPORT

OPINION – 60 years of int'l impunity for Myanmar military's mass murder

By Maung Zarni

LONDON (AA) – A deeply troubling aspect of the increasingly vicious behavior of the State Administrative Council (SAC), the coup regime, in Myanmar towards civilians regardless of faith, geography or ethnicity is its sense of untouchability at the UN Security Council.