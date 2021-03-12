ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency's English Desk plans to cover on Friday, March 12, 2021 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ISTANBUL – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to reveal economy reform package.

ANKARA – Monitoring developments on novel coronavirus pandemic in Turkey, worldwide.

US

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden to virtually meet with Quad leaders, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

WASHINGTON – National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan to speak at White House news conference.

NEW YORK – David Beasley, executive director of World Food Program, to brief reporters on his recent trip to Yemen in virtual press briefing.

MYANMAR

YANGON – Monitoring developments in Myanmar after Feb. 1 military coup triggered violent protests.

RUSSIA

MOSCOW – Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova to hold news conference.

PAKISTAN

ISLAMABAD – Crucial election for offices of chairman, deputy chairman of Pakistan's Senate to be held.

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA – Turkish Statistical Institute to release industrial production, turnover, retail trade statistics for January.

ANKARA – Turkish Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan, Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank to virtually join Turkey Chemical Industry Council event.

LUXEMBOURG – European statistical department to share industrial production data for January.

SPECIAL REPORT

Turkey, UK could be on verge of 'very bright future': Envoy

By Aysu Bicer and Gokhan Ergocun

ISTANBUL (AA) – A "very bright future" could be on the horizon for British-Turkish trade and investment ties if the sides can secure a more comprehensive agreement to follow their free trade deal late last year, according to the UK's ambassador in Ankara.

SPECIAL REPORT

Ethiopia: Sporadic fighting displacing people in Tigray

By Addis Getachew

MEKELE, Ethiopia (AA) – Even four months after the cessation of military operations Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region bears telltale signs of war, with military vehicles zooming past, endless checking on the roads, and displaced people still pouring in to take shelter in Mekele, the regional capital.

SPECIAL REPORT

US' Khashoggi report 'surprising' but disappoints many: Award-winning journalist

By Ahmet Gurhan Kartal

LONDON (AA) – A recently declassified US intelligence report on the 2018 murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul is “surprising,” according to British journalist Jonathan Rugman.

SPECIAL REPORT

Pirlo-led Juventus spending frustrating season

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Juventus are now in a thwarting season in contrast to previous ones as the Italian football club recently had an early exit from the UEFA Champions League and the team are risking the Italian Serie A title chance as well.

SPECIAL REPORT

Besiktas' old but reliable engine: Atiba Hutchinson

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Besiktas' veteran midfielder Atiba Hutchinson is still one of the integral parts of the team even though he is pushing 40.