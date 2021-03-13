ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency's English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, March 13, 2021 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ANKARA – Monitoring developments on coronavirus pandemic in Turkey, worldwide.

MYANMAR

YANGON – Monitoring developments in Myanmar after Feb. 1 military coup triggered violent protests.

SPECIAL REPORT

Turkey's importance in its region 'too obvious to overlook'

By Ahmet Gencturk

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's place as a regional power cannot be denied as its importance in the region's stability and prosperity is "too obvious to overlook," according to French historian and political scientist Maxime Gauin.

SPECIAL REPORT

OPINION – Kashmir can unlock war in Afghanistan

By Ghulam Nabi Fai

WASHINGTON (AA) – The Kashmir question is one of the oldest unresolved international problems in the world. The experience of nearly seven decades has shown that it will not go away and that an effort is urgently required to resolve it on a durable basis.

SPECIAL REPORT

Buenos Aires seeking to attract digital nomads

By Bala Chambers

LONDON (AA) – Amilcar Ortega planned to travel to see friends and family after leaving the crisis engulfing Venezuela, and it began in the mountains of Cordoba, Argentina.

SPECIAL REPORT

Erling Haaland: 20-year-old record-breaking football machine

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – One of the most promising young football stars, Erling Haaland has already his name written in letters of gold in the history of sports.