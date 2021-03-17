ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency's English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 (coverage may change depending on developing/ breaking stories):

TURKEY

ANKARA – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend women branch's meeting of his ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party.

ANKARA – Erdogan to host Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi.

ANKARA – Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to meet with his Kazakh counterpart Tleuberdi, hold joint press conference at presidential complex.

ANKARA- Science Committee to convene via video conference under the chairmanship of Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca.

ANKARA – Monitoring developments on coronavirus pandemic in Turkey, worldwide.

NETHERLANDS

AMSTERDAM – Dutch voters will head to polls to elect new parliament and government.

BELGIUM

BRUSSELS – EU Commission to present legislative proposal for vaccination passport.

MYANMAR

YANGON – Monitoring developments in Myanmar after Feb. 1 military coup triggered violent protests.

US

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden to host Prime Minister Micheal Martin of Ireland for virtual bilateral meeting.

NEW YORK – UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to address high-level virtual event to commemorate first ever 'International Day to Combat lslamophobia'

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA – Central Bank to share short-term debt figures for January

ANKARA – Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank to attend introducing event of International Fellowship Program for Outstanding Researchers

LUXEMBOURG – Eurostat to reveal inflation figures for February

BRUSSELS – European Automobile Manufacturers Association to release passenger car registration data for February

SPECIAL REPORT

Milking machines empower women in rural Turkey

By Ali Murat Alhas

DIYARBAKIR/ANKARA (AA) – With the arrival of mechanized milking appliances funded by the state, women in eastern Diyarbakir province now expect gender uniformity in milking the cattle.

SPECIAL REPORT

Villagers in Zimbabwe face loss of land, livelihoods

By Jeffrey Moyo

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AA) – At 27 years old and a farmer after graduating from university three years ago, Victor Vhikela is suddenly faced with the sad reality of losing his 12-hectare plot of land as the Zimbabwe government moves in to parcel it out to a dairy firm aiming to grow stockfeed.