ANKARA – Monitoring developments on coronavirus pandemic in Turkey, worldwide.

YANGON – Monitoring developments in Myanmar after Feb. 1 military coup triggered violent protests.

Uncertainty looms at Palestinian polls in Jerusalem

By Abdel-Raouf Arnavut

JERUSALEM, Palestine (AA) – Israeli government may throw a spanner in the Palestinian election process, as it has so far refrained to respond to requests to allow citizens of East Jerusalem to cast ballots.

Turkey's human rights plan women-friendly

By Merve Aydogan

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's president announced a groundbreaking human rights action plan earlier this month, which included effective measures to protect women's rights.

Myanmar: 'Military coup triggers shift in national consciousness'

By Mehmet Ozturk, Iftikhar Gilani and Riyaz ul Khaliq

ANKARA (AA) – Even as the Myanmar military continues crackdown on protesters a positive development emerging is that lately people are reaching out to the hapless Rohingya ethnic population and regretting violence that was perpetrated against them.

Turkey's cheese diversity more than known: Expert

By Gokhan Ergocun

ISTANBUL (AA) – Studies show that Turkey has 200 different types of cheese, but probably there are 300 different types of cheese in the country, an expert said.

Climate crisis, result of overpopulation like virus: Expert

By Burak Bir

ANKARA (AA) – The problem of climate change would not have been a big deal if the world's total population had been half of today's current number as well as people would not have faced the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a climate scientist.

Illegal fishing threatens stocks in South America

By Laura Gamba

BOGOTA, Colombia (AA) – Seamen who regularly sail across the Pacific Ocean coastline of South America are not surprised to see hundreds of large vessels brightly lit up like football stadiums.

Besiktas aim to widen gap in title race with derby win

By Muhammed Enes Calli and Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Leaders Besiktas look forward to maintaining their impressive form against their arch rival Fenerbahche in Istanbul derby on Sunday.