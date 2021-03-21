ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency's English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, March 21, 2021 (coverage may change depending on developing/ breaking stories):

TURKEY

ANKARA – Following celebrations of spring festival Nowruz across country.

ANKARA – Monitoring developments on coronavirus pandemic in Turkey, worldwide.

MYANMAR

YANGON – Monitoring developments in Myanmar after Feb. 1 military coup triggered violent protests.

REPUBLIC OF CONGO

BRAZZAVILLE – Republic of Congo to hold presidential elections with incumbent Denis Sassou Nguesso aiming to extend 36-year rule.

SPORTS

ISTANBUL – Following Turkish football derby between Besiktas and Fenerbahce at Vodafone Park.

SPECIAL REPORT

Afghanistan inching closer to revive forest cover

By Shadi Khan Saif

KABUL, Afghanistan (AA) – With a renewed devotion to the deep-rooted tradition of tree planting and preservative measures; Afghanistan is inching closer to reviving most of its lost forest cover.

SPECIAL REPORT

Mexican conservatives weigh in on marijuana bill

By Jorge Antonio Rocha

MEXICO (AA) – Lawmakers in Mexico voted 316-129, with 23 abstentions, to legalize recreational marijuana on March 10.

SPECIAL REPORT

Turkey: Parents, teachers voice concern on easing virus measures

By Merve Berker and Jeyhun Aliyev

ANKARA (AA) – As the world is still under the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic, several parents and teachers here in Turkey’s capital shared their feelings with Anadolu Agency on loosened coronavirus measures.