ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency's English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 (coverage may change depending on developing/ breaking stories):

TURKEY

ANKARA – 7th Grand Ordinary Congress of ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party to be held at Ankara Sports Hall with attendance of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

ANKARA – Monitoring developments on coronavirus pandemic in Turkey, worldwide.

US

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden to meet with top officials on immigration crisis.

WASHINGTON – UN Security Council to discuss the situation in Libya.

WASHINGTON – Council of Economic Advisers Chair Cecilia Rouse, Member Heather Boushey to brief reporters at White House.

BELGIUM

BRUSSELS – Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to attend second day of NATO Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

BRUSSELS – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to hold talks with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

GERMANY

BERLIN – Chancellor Angela Merkel to attend question-and-answer session with lawmakers in parliament.

PALESTINE

RAMALLAH – Latest developments and preparations for Palestinian parliament elections slated for May 22.

SAUDI ARABIA

RIYADH – Following regional and international reactions on Saudi initiative to end the Yemeni war.

BANGLADESH

DHAKA – Following latest developments on fire at Rohingya camp.

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA – TurkStat to announce consumer confidence index for March.

ANKARA – European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) to release new commercial vehicle registrations statistics for February.

SPORTS

ISTANBUL – Turkish national team to host Netherlands in European Qualifiers for 2022 FIFA World Cup.

SPECIAL REPORT

US city to pay slavery reparations to Black residents

By Andy Roesgen

WISCONSIN, US (AA) – A northern Illinois city has turned what used to be a fringe idea into reality: paying Black residents reparations to make up for the enslavement of their ancestors for hundreds of years.

SPECIAL REPORT

COVID-19: India in 'delicate' situation

By Ahmad Adil

NEW DELHI (AA) – Facing a surge of new novel coronavirus cases in some of its states, India should focus on completing vaccinations of high-risk individuals, health experts and virologists warn.