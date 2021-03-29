ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency's English Desk plans to cover on Monday, March 29, 2021 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ANKARA – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend 1st Water Council and mass launching ceremony of 363 facilities at Bestepe National Congress and Culture Center.

ANKARA – Erdogan to chair Cabinet meeting at presidential complex.

ISTANBUL – Parliamentary Speaker Mustafa Sentop to attend 18th General Assembly of Turkish Young Businessmen Association.

ANKARA – Monitoring developments on coronavirus pandemic in Turkey, worldwide.

TAJIKISTAN

DUSHANBE – Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Tajik counterpart Sirojiddin Muhriddin to address joint news conference.

US

WASHINGTON – Secretary of State Antony Blinken to chair virtual meeting of UN Security Council, meet with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, UNGA President Volkan Bozkir.

WASHINGTON – Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, top defense officials to address The Hill's virtual conference of Future of Defense.

WASHINGTON – Prosecutors, defense to present opening arguments in case of Minneapolis police officer charged in May 25 death of George Floyd.

WASHINGTON – UN Security Council to discuss situation in Syria.

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden to deliver remarks on state of vaccinations in US.

UK

LONDON – G7 health ministers to hold videoconference on COVID-19, meeting to be chaired by UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

LONDON – New coronavirus regulations to come into force, including restrictions on leaving England to travel outside of UK with £5,000 ($6,880) fixed penalty.

EGYPT

CAIRO – Following sea traffic in Suez Canal after massive container ship Ever Given cargo ship has been refloated.

LIBYA

TRIPOLI – German economic delegation to embark on official visit to Tripoli.

ALGERIA

ALGIERS – President Abdelmajid Tebboune to take part in conference to support digital economy.

MOZAMBIQUE

MAPUTO – Following situation in northern Cabo Delgado province where militants killed dozens last week, several still unaccounted for.

MADAGASCAR

ANTANANARIVO – Former President Didier Ratsiraka to be laid to rest at Ambohitsaina Mausoleum in capital after farewell ceremony at Lavoloha presidential palace.

NIGER

NIAMEY – Niger to launch first phase of COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

SOUTH AFRICA

JOHANNESBURG – Officials from WHO Africa to join health experts from South Africa in webinar on safe, effective COVID-19 products in Africa.

MYANMAR

YANGON/ANKARA – Following post-military coup developments, pro-democracy protests.

THE ECONOMY

ISTANBUL – Turkish Exporters' Assembly to announce report on 2021 exports.

ISTANBUL – China's leading technology firm Xiaomi to inaugurate its facility in Istanbul.

SPECIAL REPORT

The day Myanmar's Tatmadaw or armed forces died

By Maung Zarni

LONDON (AA) – Amid the widely reported and loudly condemned massacre of over 100 unarmed protesters and civilians in Myanmar on Saturday, something historically unprecedented took place. That is, the Tatmadaw, or the country's national armed forces, died as a national institution.

SPECIAL REPORT

Pakistan's rising housing crunch devours fertile land

By Aamir Latif

FAISALABAD, Pakistan (AA) – A mounting housing crunch is fast devouring Pakistan's agricultural lands, which may have cascading effects on the country's food security in years to come.