ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency's English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ANKARA – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to separately receive Secretary-General of Turkic Council Baghdad Amreyev, President of Parliamentary Assembly of Council of Europe Rik Daems.

ANKARA – Erdogan to also chair National Security Council meeting.

ANKARA – Parliamentary Speaker Mustafa Sentop to meet head of Council of Europe's Parliamentary Assembly Daems.

ANKARA – Monitoring developments on coronavirus pandemic in Turkey, worldwide.

BELGIUM

BRUSSELS – EU, UN to co-chair Fifth Brussels Conference on “Supporting the future of Syria and the region.”

US

WASHINGTON – Secretary of State Antony Blinken to formally roll out 2020 human rights report.

WASHINGTON – US to host virtual gather of anti-Daesh/ISIS foreign ministers.

WASHINGTON – UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to address situation in Syria during General Assembly convening.

RUSSIA/AFGHANISTAN

MOSCOW/KABUL – Following 9th Ministerial Meeting of Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process, co-chaired by Tajikistan, Afghanistan, to be held in Tajik capital Dushanbe.

TAJIKISTAN

DUSHANBE – Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to attend 9th Ministerial Meeting of Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process.

MYANMAR

YANGON – Monitoring developments amid brutal crackdown on anti-coup protests in Myanmar.

CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC

BANGUI – President Faustin-Archange Touadera to be sworn in for second term.

SPORTS

ISTANBUL – Turkish national football team to host Latvia in European Qualifiers for 2022 FIFA World Cup.

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA – Turkey's Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoglu to attend 33rd ordinary general meeting of Turkish Contractors Association.

SPECIAL REPORT

Merkel party’s freefall over COVID crisis: Poll

By Oliver Towfigh Nia

BERLIN (AA) – When you think of Germany, you usually picture a highly efficient and organized country compared to many others in Europe. The European economic powerhouse almost instantly became a global role model in how to cope with the coronavirus crisis when it emerged in early 2020.

SPECIAL REPORT

INTERVIEW – Taliban: Afghanistan’s future will be decided at negotiation table

By Elena Teslova and Shadi Khan Saif

MOSCOW/KABUL (AA) – Following US President Joe Biden's suggestions about a possible delay in the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan under the Doha agreement, the Taliban announced that it will launch its annual spring offensive.

SPECIAL REPORT

3rd COVID-19 wave takes toll on Asia-Pacific

By Aamir Latif

KARACHI (AA ) – Amid ramped up vaccinations across the world to fight the coronavirus pandemic, a third wave of the virus has already taken a toll on the Asia-Pacific region.

SPECIAL REPORT

Who will lead Libyan army after political agreement?

By Osama Dali

ISTANBUL (AA) – The formation of a new Presidency Council and national unity government in Libya represented an important step towards unifying the country and its institutions.

SPECIAL REPORT

Huawei’s investments in Turkey and Turkey’s position in the ‘Huawei Conflict’

By Ahmet Faruk Isık

ANKARA (AA) – Huawei is one of the world’s largest seller of smartphones and telecommunications equipment, and it is the biggest provider for 5G network infrastructure.

SPECIAL REPORT

Turkic Council eyes forming 'united states of Turkic world'

By Merve Aydogan

ISTANBUL (AA) – The intergovernmental organization of Turkic-Speaking States is set to virtually hold an informal summit on March 31, which would prepare the group for an upcoming official summit in Istanbul.

SPECIAL REPORT

3-for-3 in qualifiers usually earns World Cup ticket

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Most of the European national football teams that have won their first three matches in the World Cup qualifiers since 2000 managed to advance to the World Cup tournament.