ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency's English Desk plans to cover on Friday, April 2, 2021 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ANKARA – Monitoring developments on coronavirus pandemic in Turkey, worldwide.

RUSSIA

MOSCOW – Moscow to host regular Council of Foreign Ministers meeting of Commonwealth of Independent States member countries.

MYANMAR

YANGON – Monitoring developments amid brutal crackdown on anti-coup protests in Myanmar.

NIGER

NIAMEY – Newly elected President Mohamed Bazoum to be sworn in, succeeding outgoing Mahamadou Issoufou, with Turkey's Vice President Fuat Oktay to attend event.

SPORTS

ISTANBUL – Turkish basketball club Fenerbahce Beko to face Spain's Barcelona in EuroLeague Round 33 game.

SPECIAL REPORT

Chad: Irked opposition exits from presidential polls

By Aurore Bonny

LOME, Togo (AA) – Although the race for the presidential elections in the landlocked north-central African country of Chad has kicked up, activists are asking for their cancellation in the wake of main opposition candidates withdrawing from the fray.

SPECIAL REPORT

Inequities in Hong Kong brought changes in system: Expert

By Riyaz ul Khaliq

ANKARA (AA) – "Inequities" in Hong Kong forced China to bring in structural changes, a policy adviser and commentator said.

SPECIAL REPORT

Turkey: Amid fears, families of autistic people work to secure children's future

By Burak Dag

ANKARA (AA) – As efforts to raise awareness about autism continue worldwide, the biggest concern of some families in Turkey remains what will become of their children when they can no longer look after them.