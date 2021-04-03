ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency's English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, April 3, 2021 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ANKARA – Monitoring developments in coronavirus pandemic in Turkey, worldwide.

MYANMAR

YANGON – Monitoring developments amid brutal crackdown on anti-coup protests in Myanmar.

SPECIAL REPORT

Cellphone maker: Turkey crucial bridge linking Europe, Africa, Mideast

By Gokhan Ergocun

ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkey is a crucial bridge in the region as it links Europe, Africa, and the Mideast, said an official from Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi, citing its new production plant in Istanbul.

SPECIAL REPORT

Art fair in Turkey under COVID-19 restrictions draws interest

By Gozde Bayar

ANKARA (AA) – The seventh ArtAnkara International Contemporary Art Fair in the Turkish capital has attracted thousands of art lovers even under coronavirus restrictions.