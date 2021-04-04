ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency's English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, April 4, 2021 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ANKARA – Monitoring developments in coronavirus pandemic in Turkey, worldwide.

MYANMAR

YANGON – Monitoring developments amid brutal crackdown on anti-coup protests in Myanmar.

SPECIAL REPORT

Turkish contractors helping rebuild Nagorno-Karabakh

By Gokhan Ergocun

ISTANBUL (AA) – After a 30-year occupation, the Nagorno-Karabakh region is set to be completely rebuilt, from infrastructure to roads and hospitals, and Turkish contractors will play a key role, according to an investment bank CEO.

SPECIAL REPORT

Turkey remains committed to goal of mine-free world

By Ahmet Gencturk

ANKARA (AA) – Since it was founded in 2015, the Turkish Mine Action Center (TURMAC) has served as a model institution for raising awareness of the threats posed by mines while helping the goal of de-mining both Turkey and the world.