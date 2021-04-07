ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency's English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ANKARA – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend his ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party's parliamentary group meeting and to chair extended provincial heads meeting of his party.

​​​​​​​ANKARA – Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to attend virtual meeting of Council of Foreign Ministers of D-8.

ANKARA – Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop to receive North Macedonia's Justice Minister Bojan Marichikj and Commissioner for Human Rights of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva.

ANKARA – Monitoring developments in coronavirus pandemic in Turkey, worldwide.

US

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden to deliver remarks on investments in American Jobs Plan.

NEW YORK – UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) commissioner-general Philippe Lazzarini to deliver remarks at panel on aid to Palestinian refugees.

RUSSIA

MOSCOW – President Vladimir Putin to meet with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

RWANDA

KIGALI – Rwandans to observe 27th anniversary of 1994 genocide against Tutsi ethnic group which claimed at least one million lives.

MYANMAR

YANGON – Monitoring developments amid brutal crackdown on anti-coup protests in Myanmar.

PAKISTAN

ISLAMABAD – Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visiting Pakistan to discuss bilateral issues and Afghan peace process in meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

SPORTS

MUNICH/SEVILLA – Following UEFA Champions League last 8 (Bayern Munich – Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Porto – Chelsea).

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA – Treasury and Finance Ministry to release Cash Realizations for March.

ANKARA -Transport and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoglu to issue statements about the country's satellite and space travel, and to share latest developments over communication satellites of TURKSAT 5A, 5B, 6A.

SPECIAL REPORT

Roma face tougher challenges during coronavirus

By Handan Kazanci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Marking Thursday’s International Roma Day, the head of a Turkish Roma group stressed the many difficulties Roma people are wrestling with, especially during the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

SPECIAL REPORT​​​​​​​

ANALYSIS – US-China rivalry: Is a new cold war really emerging?

By Dr. Ali Aslan

ISTANBUL (AA) – US President Joe Biden’s biggest promise on foreign policy during the campaign trail was to revive the liberal international order. Biden has so far taken a few of steps in this direction.

SPECIAL REPORT

France must acknowledge complicity in Rwanda genocide

By Shweta Desai

PARIS (AA) – For more than three decades, the question of alleged complicity in the genocide of the Tutsis in Rwanda has haunted France.