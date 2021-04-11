ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency's English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, April 11, 2021 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ANKARA – Monitoring developments in coronavirus pandemic in Turkey, worldwide.

ISTANBUL – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to welcome members of International Union of Democrats (IDU) women's and youth wings at Dolmabahce Office.

MYANMAR

ANKARA – Monitoring developments amid brutal crackdown on anti-coup protests in Myanmar.

KYRGYZSTAN

BISHKEK – Voters to cast ballots in polls on draft constitution, local council members.

BENIN

PORTO-NOVO – Beninese to vote in presidential election, with incumbent President Patrice Talon expected to win second term.

CHAD

N’DJAMENA – Polls to be held with 7.3 million registered voters as President Idriss Deby Itno seeks sixth consecutive term.

SPECIAL REPORT

Digital fairs to end in post-pandemic era: Expert

By Gokhan Ergocun​​​​​​​

ISTANBUL (AA) – In the post-coronavirus pandemic era, physical fairs will re-accelerate but digital events will not be held, that is according to the head of Turkey's expo giant.

SPECIAL REPORT

Turkey: Bodrum expects threefold Russian, Ukrainian tourists this year

By Sorwar Alam

MUGLA, Turkey (AA) – Turkey’s vacationing hotspot Bodrum is set to host foreign tourists as the town's mayor expects three times more international arrivals than in 2020, despite the coronavirus pandemic.