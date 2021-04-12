ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency's English Desk plans to cover on Monday, April 12, 2021 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

ANKARA – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to receive Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, prime minister of Libya's National Unity Government, for face-to-face meeting before both attend session of Turkey-Libya High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, followed by joint press conference.

ANKARA – Health Minister Fahrettin Koca to make statement following Coronavirus Science Board Meeting.

ANKARA – Monitoring developments in coronavirus pandemic in Turkey, worldwide.

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden to meet with bipartisan group of members of Congress to discuss American Jobs Plan.

NEW YORK – US court to hear arguments of parties in case concerning Turkey's state-run lender Halkbank.

BERLIN – German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas to meet Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi for talks on bilateral relations, international issues.

TEHRAN- Following latest developments of Israeli cyberattack against Natanz nuclear facility.

RAMALLAH – Following Palestinian factions' preparations for parliamentary elections slated for May.

CAIRO – Following Arab countries' preparations for holy month of Ramadan.

KUALA LUMPUR/ANKARA – Monitoring developments amid brutal crackdown on anti-coup protests in Myanmar.

ANKARA – TurkStat to announce February unemployment rate.

ANKARA – Turkish Central Bank to reveal balance of payments statistics for February.

BRUSSEL – European statistical department to release February retail trade volumes.

KONYA, Turkey – Following 56th Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey's second stage in central province of Konya.

‘US, EU bent on destabilizing Ethiopia by putting pressures’

By Seleshi Tessema

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AA) – Experts in Africa have warned that the pressures mounted by the West particularly the US on Ethiopia to cease military operations and engage in a dialogue with the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) could prove counterproductive and destabilize the country.

FIS presidential candidate praises Turkey's potential for winter tourism

By Fatih Erel

ISTANBUL (AA) – A former Olympic Alpine skier Briton Sarah Lewis, who is bidding to become the fifth and first female President of the International Ski Federation (FIS), praised Turkey's "huge potential" for winter tourism and hosting the Winter Olympics in the future.

Turkish ski resort’s investments rise with tourism boom

By Tuba Sahin

ANKARA (AA) – Investments in Erciyes Ski Resort in central Turkey, a hot spot for foreign and domestic tourists, accelerated thanks to the busy winter season despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Berlin under no illusion about quickly mending US ties​​​​​​​

By Oliver Towfigh Nia

BERLIN (AA) – Germany was among many European countries that breathed a deep sigh of relief when Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in the US presidential elections in November 2020.