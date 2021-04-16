ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency's English Desk plans to cover on Friday, April 16, 2021 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ANKARA – Monitoring developments in coronavirus pandemic in Turkey, worldwide.

TURKISH REPUBLIC OF NORTHERN CYPRUS

LEFKOSA – Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to pay working visit to Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

FRANCE

PARIS – President Emmanuel Macron to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for talks on recent tensions with Russia, buildup of troops near Ukraine's eastern border.

SWITZERLAND

GENEVA – WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus to hold briefing on COVID-19.

RUSSIA

MOSCOW – Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to hold separate meetings with Serbian counterpart Nikola Selakovic and Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri.

US

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden to hold press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide.

NEW YORK – UN Security Council to vote on draft resolution monitoring cease-fire in Libya.

REPUBLIC OF CONGO

BRAZZAVILLE – President Denis Sassou-Nguesso to be sworn in for fourth term.

MYANMAR

YANGON/ANKARA – Monitoring developments amid brutal crackdown on anti-coup protests in Myanmar.

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA – Turkish Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges (TOBB) to release data on established and liquidated companies for March.

ANKARA – Turkish Central Bank to release short-term debt figures for February.

BRUSSELS – Eurostat to announce inflation figures for March.

BRUSSELS – Eurostat to release international trade in goods statistics for February.

SPORTS

MUGLA, Turkey – Following sixth stage of 56th Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey on 129-kilometer (80-mile) Fethiye-Marmaris trail.

ISTANBUL – Turkish basketball team Fenerbahce Oznur Kablo to play against Russia's UMMC Ekaterinburg in FIBA EuroLeague Women Final Four.

SPECIAL REPORT

Chess tourney in Turkey breaks sign language barrier

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Playing and talking with people around the world in online matches helps chess players, including the hearing impaired, socialize, according to Ibrahim Eren Ay, the champion of a tournament with sign language translations.

SPECIAL REPORT

Jailed by Israel, students pay heavy price in Palestine

By Salam Abu Sharar

RAMALLAH, Palestine (AA) – One cold night in December 2019, Shatha Hassan, 23, was woken by her brother Mohamed to tell her that the Israeli army had slapped a siege on their home in the West Bank city of Ramallah.

SPECIAL REPORT

Zimbabwe: Living with AIDS in time of pandemic

By Jeffrey Moyo

GOKWE, Zimbabwe (AA) – One after the other, AIDS killed her three children, leaving 81-year-old Maritina Nyoni single-handedly caring for her two blind sons.

SPECIAL REPORT

US city’s first Muslim mayor faced ballot Islamophobia

By Beyza Binnur Donmez and Vakkas Dogantekin

ANKARA (AA) – The first Muslim mayor of Irvine, California recently reflected on her difficult journey to get to the city’s top office, one laced with "a lot of Islamophobia.”

SPECIAL REPORT

Turkey accuses Canada of double standard in arms ban

By Barry Ellsworth

TRENTON, Canada (AA) – When Canada announced the cancelation of military technology and arms exports to Turkey this week, it was a direct hit at an unlikely target.

SPECIAL REPORT

Thaw in Pakistan-India tensions is 'tactical': Experts

By Aamir Latif

KARACHI, Pakistan (AA) – United Arab Emirates-brokered backdoor diplomacy has brought a thaw in otherwise mounting tensions between nuclear-armed Pakistan and India, but it is no more than a “tactical move,” say local experts.