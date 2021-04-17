Diary

ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency's English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, April 17, 2021 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ISTANBUL – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend opening ceremony of Hasankeyf-2 Bridge in country's southeast via video link .

ANKARA – Monitoring developments on coronavirus pandemic in Turkey, worldwide.

UK

LONDON – Funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, will be held in Windsor Castle.

MYANMAR

YANGON/ANKARA – Monitoring developments amid brutal crackdown on anti-coup protests in Myanmar.

SPECIAL REPORT

'Zimbabwe: Friend to all, enemy to none'

By Merve Aydogan and Felix Tih

ANKARA (AA) – On the occasion of Zimbabwe’s 41st Independence Day, Zimbabwe’s envoy to Ankara Alfred Mutiwazuka said his country is “a friend to all and an enemy to none”.

