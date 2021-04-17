ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency's English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, April 17, 2021 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):
TURKEY
ISTANBUL – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend opening ceremony of Hasankeyf-2 Bridge in country's southeast via video link .
ANKARA – Monitoring developments on coronavirus pandemic in Turkey, worldwide.
UK
LONDON – Funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, will be held in Windsor Castle.
MYANMAR
YANGON/ANKARA – Monitoring developments amid brutal crackdown on anti-coup protests in Myanmar.
SPECIAL REPORT
'Zimbabwe: Friend to all, enemy to none'
By Merve Aydogan and Felix Tih
ANKARA (AA) – On the occasion of Zimbabwe’s 41st Independence Day, Zimbabwe’s envoy to Ankara Alfred Mutiwazuka said his country is “a friend to all and an enemy to none”.