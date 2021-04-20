ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency's English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ANKARA – Turkey's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun to virtually attend International Conference on Events of 1915.

ANKARA – Monitoring developments on coronavirus pandemic in Turkey, worldwide.

US

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden to meet with leadership of Congressional Hispanic Caucus in Oval Office.

WASHINGTON – President Ersin Tatar of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus to speak at Turkish Heritage Organization's virtual event.

BELGIUM

BRUSSELS – EU countries’ ministers of European Affairs to hold meeting via video conference on vaccine certificates and European Union-United Kingdom relations.

GERMANY

BERLIN – Angela Merkel's conservative CDU/CSU bloc is expected to announce its final decision on chancellor candidate for elections in September.

FRANCE

STRASBOURG – German Chancellor Angelo Merkel to join videoconference session of Parliamentary Assembly of Council of Europe (PACE), deliver remarks on international issues.

MYANMAR

YANGON/ANKARA – Monitoring developments amid brutal crackdown on anti-coup protests in Myanmar.

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA – TurkStat to announce road motor vehicle figures for March.

ANKARA – Turkish Patent and Trademark Office to share patent, trademark, design and utility model application statistics for March.

ANKARA – Treasury and Finance Ministry to reveal Central Government's debt stock statistics for March.

SPECIAL REPORT

'Hard work, not talent brings you to your dreams'

By Jeyhun Aliyev

ANKARA (AA) – A story that began with a five-year-old German girl's curiosity for cycling turned her into an indoor cycling world champion medalist nearly two decades later.

SPECIAL REPORT

‘Muslims in India need to empower themselves’

By Ahmad Adil

NEW DELHI (AA) – Muslims in India need to work towards empowering themselves as the government’s policies for the community have been “inadequate,” according to Indian journalist and prominent author Ghazala Wahab.

ANALYSIS – Merkel under fire for failed coronavirus response

By Oliver Towfigh Nia

BERLIN (AA) – German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her government have failed miserably in managing the coronavirus crisis. This assessment is gaining momentum not only among politicians across the political spectrum but also health experts.

OPINION

Human rights in Myanmar after military coup

By Usman Hamid

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AA) – International community, ASEAN and Indonesia need to take firmer steps to stop the bloodshed and other human rights violations against men, women, and children that have occurred in Myanmar since the Tatmadaw armed forces staged a coup against the democratic government on Feb. 1.