ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency's English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ANKARA – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend parliamentary group meeting of his ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party, also to receive tourism representatives at presidential complex on occasion of Tourism Week.

ANKARA – Erdogan to virtually attend opening ceremony of Turkey-Albania Fier Hospital.

ANKARA – Monitoring developments on coronavirus pandemic in Turkey, worldwide.

US

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden to deliver remarks on COVID-19 response, state of vaccinations.

WASHINGTON – US Special envoy for Yemen Timothy Lenderking to testify at hearing on crisis in Yemen by House Foreign Affairs Committee Subcommittee on Middle East, North Africa and Global Counterterrorism.

RUSSIA

MOSCOW – President Vladimir Putin to address Federal Assembly with annual message.

GERMANY

BERLIN – Chancellor Angela Merkel to attend online conference on future of EU.

SPAIN

MADRID – 27th Ibero-American Summit to be held with theme of "cooperation against COVID-19", "innovation for sustainable development."

MYANMAR

YANGON/ANKARA – Monitoring developments amid brutal crackdown on anti-coup protests in Myanmar.

SPORTS

MOSCOW – Turkish basketball club Fenerbahce Beko to visit Russia’s CSKA Moscow in Turkish Airlines EuroLeague quarterfinal game in best-of-five series.

SPECIAL REPORT

Afghan refugees in Pakistan pin hopes on US pullout

By Aamir Latif

KARACHI, Pakistan (AA) – Hunched on plastic chairs outside a cafe and enjoying traditional green tea after iftar, a fast-breaking meal, at a refugee camp in southern Pakistan, a group of Afghan elders debate on the proposed pullout of the foreign forces from their war-raked homeland.