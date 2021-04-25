ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency's English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, April 25, 2021 (coverage may change depending on developing/ breaking stories):

Stakes 'very high' in Afghan peace process: Pakistani foreign minister

By Bora Bayraktar and Seda Sevencan

ISTANBUL (AA) – With a "golden opportunity" for peace there which must be seized, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the stakes are "very high" in the Afghan peace process.

Bangladesh: Uncertainty looms around COVID-19 vaccination

By Md. Kamruzzaman

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AA) – Mohammad Shahidul Islam, a senior official of a private company in Bangladesh's port city of Chittagong, received his first dose of a coronavirus vaccine on Feb. 23 and the second on April 20.

Africa: People innovate locally to combat killer malaria

By Aurore Bonny

LOME, Togo (AA) – From inventing a device to trace parasites without taking out blood samples to modifying drones to spray chemicals and making potions from locally grown plants, entrepreneurs in African countries are trying their best to keep the deadly malaria disease away.

Turkish organizations bring hope to Yemen in Ramadan

By Mohammed Alragawi​​​​​​​

ISTANBUL (AA) – Ramadan is the occasion when nonprofit Turkish organizations begin huge aid campaigns to address the needs of disadvantaged communities around the world.