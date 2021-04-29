ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency's English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, April 29, 2021 (coverage may change depending on developing/ breaking stories):

TURKEY

ANKARA – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend opening ceremony of Barutsan Rocket and Explosive Factory's Energetic Materials Production Facility.

ANKARA – Monitoring developments on coronavirus pandemic in Turkey, worldwide.

US

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden to meet with former President Jimmy Carter in Georgia, also to hold drive-in car rally.

SWITZERLAND

GENEVA – UN-led informal Cyprus conference to conclude on third day in Geneva with attendance of UN secretary-general, Greek and Turkish Cypriot leaders, foreign ministers of three guarantor countries, Turkey, Greece, UK.

RUSSIA

MOSCOW – Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova to hold news conference.

MYANMAR

YANGON – Monitoring developments in Myanmar after Feb. 1 military coup triggered violent protests.

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA – TurkStat to announce economic confidence index for April.

ANKARA – Turkish Central Bank to reveal second inflation report of year.

SPORTS

VILLARREAL/MANCHESTER – UEFA Europa League semifinals' first legs, Villarreal-Arsenal and Manchester United-Roma, to be played.

BERLIN – Draw for 2022 European basketball championship (FIBA EuroBasket 2022) that Turkish national team enters will be held.

MADRID – Turkish basketball club Anadolu Efes to visit Spain's Real Madrid in Turkish Airlines EuroLeague quarterfinal game four in best-of-five series.

SPECIAL REPORT

Fusion of Anatolian music traditions with jazz

By Handan Kazanci

ISTANBUL (AA) – As the world marks International Jazz Day on Friday amid restrictions to stem the spread of coronavirus, the director of a prominent Turkish music festival explains the link between Turkish metropolis Istanbul and jazz music.

SPECIAL REPORT

‘Jazz is a language that has reached wide audiences’

By Seda Sevencan

ISTANBUL (AA) – Jazz music developed into a unique language that has become an important international ground for communication, according to a Turkish musician.